Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section

KRISTA FLYNN

Regional President

LOCATION:

TCF Bank West Michigan

150 Ottawa Ave. NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-588-7424 | tcfbank.com

When Krista Flynn fell in love with banking during a college internship, she never looked back. Now, as regional president for TCF Bank in West Michigan, she oversees a team of more than 20 relationship managers, with more than $1.2 billion in loan outstandings.

“My work is the perfect mix of using analytical, sales, and outgoing people skills. I enjoy being a connector and finding ways to help others succeed in their business,” says Flynn, who was at JPMorgan and its predecessors for 18 years, and six years at PNC Bank before joining Chemical Bank in 2018, which is now TCF Bank and will become Huntington Bank this summer after the planned merger.

Raised south of Detroit, Flynn is a first generation college graduate who worked her way through the University of Michigan so she could graduate without debt. Earning her bachelor’s in finance, Flynn subsequently received her master’s in finance at Walsh College, and is currently enrolled in an Executive Women’s Leadership Certification through Cornell University.

Flynn has multiple leadership roles at work and in the community, and currently serves on the executive committee of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

“Grand Rapids is a place where business leaders are also community leaders,” says Flynn, who is highly involved with KConnect, The Right Place, and ACG West Michigan. “It is a unique business community where leaders genuinely want to help each other succeed.”

Flynn notes that businesses, public entities and the non-profit sector all work hand in hand to make the region a great place to work, live, and play. “It’s in our DNA to give back to our communities in a tangible, active way,” says Flynn. “It is really amazing to see collaboration on community projects that make Grand Rapids a better place.”

For her role, Flynn makes an impact by influencing her network to focus on important continuous improvement in areas like diversity, equity and inclusion, economic development, regional talent retention, and equitable achievement for all children from prenatal to college to career.

In the Grand Rapids area, she sees companies needing support in attracting and developing talent. “I have several clients who have limited top-line growth simply because they don’t have the workers they need to take on new business,” Flynn says. “We need to work harder with community colleges and skilled trades schools to get them the resources needed to develop the talent right here in West Michigan.” Dedicated to her clients, Flynn says that establishing trust is key to finding mutually beneficial solutions to almost every problem. “We work with our clients to understand how to find the win-win solution.”

Flynn found her own win-win this year with video-conferencing, and being able to connect more frequently with her employees in the large geographic area she covers.

“There is an element of culture that gets missed, and I think the future will bring some form of hybrid so we can stay connected to those further away on a more regular basis,” she says.

For her dedication to her work and community, Flynn has received honors including Grand Rapids 40 Under 40, 200 Most Powerful Business Leaders in West Michigan, 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan, and was nominated for Newsmaker of the Year in 2019.