Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



LAINA MILLS

Chief Investment Officer

LOCATION:

Legacy Trust

99 Monroe Ave. NW, Ste. 600 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-454-2852 | legacygr.com

At Legacy Trust, we focus on three things — you, your family, and the generations that follow. It’s our mission to create lasting legacies by providing trusted advice and support that reduces the burden and worry of financial decisions. We know that creating and sustaining financial legacies doesn’t happen overnight.

Our investment team, led by Laina Mills, will work to help you grow your legacy using a disciplined, thoughtful approach. We recognize that there are no one-size-fits-all solutions when it comes to investment strategy and we work with your unique considerations to develop the best portfolio for you. We approach investments as owners, not traders, and believe that quality businesses create lasting wealth for their owners over long periods of time. This core belief informs our investment philosophy and helps us focus on building quality portfolios that will stand the test of time to help build your legacy.

In her role as chief investment officer of Legacy Trust, Mills leads the development, execution and oversight of the firm’s investment philosophy and asset management strategies, including asset allocation guidelines, tactical positioning, portfolio construction, and investment policy design. She also directly manages key individual and family office portfolios, working alongside the firm’s wealth management staff to deliver investment solutions that are customized to meet client needs. Mills deeply values her client relationships and the role she plays in working alongside them to help sustain and build their legacies.

Mills has made a commitment to the highest professional standards in the investment industry by earning the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Financial Planner designations, and has been regularly featured in local media to discuss the investment outlook for the stock market and various economic topics. She has been named to the Grand Rapids Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Business Leaders and the American Bankers Association’s national 40 Under 40 in Wealth Management list in recognition of her accomplishments. Outside of work, she is deeply engaged with the West Michigan community and serves on several boards, including Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, the Downtown Market, Opera Grand Rapids, and Catholic Charities West Michigan. She resides in Lowell with her husband and 4-year-old son.