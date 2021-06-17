Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



Mercy Health

200 Jefferson Ave. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-685-5000 | mercyhealth.com

Mercy Health is a non-profit health care system serving Grand Rapids, Muskegon, the Lakeshore, and the surrounding communities in West Michigan. It is known for providing compassionate care, employing the latest technology, and harnessing its award-winning expertise to improve the health of the residents and communities it serves. Among its staff are the following four women leaders who have earned their status as Women who Move.

Kristen K. Woods, M.D., MMM, president of Mercy Health Physician Partners, presides over Mercy Health’s employed medical group in West Michigan, which includes nearly 800 physicians and advanced practice providers and 1,200 staff members in more than 85 locations. Woods is passionate about improving the health of communities throughout the region by reducing social disparities, promoting wellness, and creating convenient access to high-quality health care. She strives to return joy to the practice of medicine for the physicians, providers, and colleagues who these days with COVID-19, bravely serve the people of West Michigan. In addition, Woods has served as a mentor to women who strive to achieve professional excellence and advance their leadership skills.

Karen M. Kennedy, M.D., regional medical director and lead family physician for Mercy Health Physician Partners, is a transplant from Brooklyn, New York. During her decade with Mercy Health, Kennedy has continued her leadership and dedication to residency physician programs, served in underserved offices, and direct-to-employer care realms. She is known for representing her colleagues on various Mercy Health and community boards and cultivates community partnerships by fiercely supporting her organization’s core values. A vivacious speaker for local and national health organizations such as the American Heart Association, Kennedy practices what she preaches with regard to healthy eating and exercise to optimize mental and physical health.

Michelle Peña, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, is chief nursing officer for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, and leads more than 2,000 nurses and clinicians. Peña strives to create an environment where individuals can grow professionally and practice at the highest level of their abilities. In such an environment, the very best patient care excellence is achieved. This professional environment is one reason why Mercy Health Saint Mary’s has earned Magnet Recognition, a designation that less than 7 percent of health systems have achieved. Peña believes that the excellence in care extends beyond the hospital walls and works to improve the overall health of communities in the areas of COVID-19, human trafficking, and health disparities.

Michelle Rabideau, CFRE, MPA, president of Saint Mary’s Foundation, is a national leader in philanthropy, raising more than $100 million for various organizations including the Saint Mary’s Foundation, the fundraising arm for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. Rabideau is passionate about health care, empowering women, and community service. She is a recognized leader in our community promoting her passions into purpose and people. Rabideau believes that mentoring others to be their very best self means that they will be more highly engaged and simply happier. She is inspired when people come together for common goodwill to make a positive difference, and believes that’s when true transformation happens.