Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section

MISSY JACKSON

Managing Partner

LOCATION:

The Vantage Group, Inc.

6701 Old 28th St. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-676-3330 | vantagegroupinc.com

As managing partner at business consulting firm The Vantage Group, Inc., Missy Jackson brings a unique and diverse skillset to help business leaders better understand their employees and solve company problems. From coffee bean farmers in Central America to executives of multimillion-dollar businesses, her focus has always been empowering clients on their journey to becoming successful.

She works with clients in a wide range of industries on leadership development, sales, talent acquisition and retention, strategic planning, team building, reducing bias in talent related decisions, career development, and management consulting. Her background in social work gives her a rare perspective when helping business leaders improve and understand themselves and their personnel.

Jackson’s training and education in social work have become invaluable as leaders address pressing concerns of today, including social issues, conflict resolution, and often-overlooked people skills such as listening and communication. She says regardless of the industry or problem that needs to be solved, improvements within an organization can always be traced back to its people. Her work often involves helping leaders understand and support the challenges their employees face.

While people issues have always existed in business, Jackson says, the distinctive stressors in recent years — generational transitions, the global pandemic, and social and racial injustice — have resulted in record levels of disengaged employees. She predicts this will continue if leaders focus only on business and not their team.

“We’ve seen a growing demand from people across all industries who want business leaders who demonstrate effective, empathetic, and human-centered leadership,” Jackson says. “Leaders can have great business acumen and experience, but when they don’t have a people-first mentality, they forget one of the core principles of leadership: Businesses cease to exist without people.”

Jackson often works with C-level executives to help them better understand how to get the most from each employee, empower people to further build business and attract, retain, and develop employees who fit the company’s culture. Her work with business leaders on solving people-related issues has led to increased employee engagement, higher-performing teams, and better business results for her clients.

Having built her own business and worked in the corporate sector, Jackson says she can relate to the challenging issues many companies face. She started in the business world more than 20 years ago in the commercial and residential construction industry, serving in business development, sales, and project management roles.

Jackson then co-founded and owned a direct trade coffee business before she returned to the corporate world as the lead strategist overseeing lean process for sales, sales enablement, and strategic selling at Herman Miller.

Jackson says the most rewarding part of her job is being able to provide the insight and skills for people to thrive as leaders, which gives them the ability to help others prosper. While each leader is exclusive, Jackson’s passion and drive for improving their lives and work remain the same.

She emphasizes the importance of understanding even the best business strategies cannot deliver desired results if leaders don’t take the time to think through their plans to develop and connect their talent and business strategies. Whether it’s talent management, strategic planning, process improvement or coaching, Jackson and the Vantage Group’s ultimate goal is to help create stronger communities, better businesses, and high-performing teams.