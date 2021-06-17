Women Who Move West Michigan – 2021 – Special Section



TRACEY HORNBECK

President and CEO

LOCATION:

Legacy Trust

99 Monroe Ave. NW, Ste. 600 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-454-2852 | legacygr.com

At Legacy Trust, we talk a lot about “answers for life.” But what does that mean? It means we’re here to give our clients the confidence they need through life transitions that are filled with uniquely delicate questions, served through a trusted and local-to-West Michigan lens. Ask your self these questions: ‘Is my retirement plan strong enough?’ ‘How do I approach selling my business?’ ‘Should I establish a family trust?’ ‘How can I ensure my family is taken care of when I’m gone?’ ‘And what’s more: what do I want my lasting legacy to truly be, for my loved ones?’

At Legacy Trust, we are resolute in our local pride and independence. As a chartered trust bank, we are held to the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility, compliance and governance by a truly local board of directors. To this day, the entire management team and board of directors reside in West Michigan, ensuring decisions are made locally and never handed down by remote corporate officers. For you, that means our unbiased advice is truly personal, professional, and immediate.

Our institution is proud to be led by President and CEO Tracey Hornbeck. She is responsible for all aspects of business, from strategic planning and profitability, to employee and client engagement. Prior to Legacy Trust, Hornbeck has long been building a legacy of her own working in the banking industry where she most recently served as regional chief financial officer and senior vice president with financial oversight for a multi-state region of more than $16 billion in assets and over 3,000 employees.

Hornbeck’s achievements have earned her recognition as a Top Woman in Finance, Regional Thought Leader, YWCA Women of Achievement, Inforum Inner Circle Leader, and 40 Under 40 by the Grand Rapids Business Journal. She was also named as a Top 200 Business leader in West Michigan during its inaugural year in 2019 and again in 2020 by the magazine. Truly living Legacy Trust values, she is committed to the West Michigan community through her service on several boards including John Ball Zoo as board chair, WMCAT as board secretary, and the Grand Rapids Symphony as board treasurer. Hornbeck is generous with her time and has a passion for mentoring others, particularly through career transitions. She resides in Ada with her husband and three teenage boys. During her free time, she likes to fish and walk her two dogs.