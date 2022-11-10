Santa Claus is coming to town! Find him at the annual Gentex Santa Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in downtown Grand Rapids.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the historic Grand Rapids Santa Parade is returning and celebrating its 101st year!

The Gentex Santa Parade is made possible thanks to the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber (GRJC), a group of professionally minded young people between 21 and 40 years of age, who have volunteered their time and talent to putting on the Santa Parade for over 50 years. Through community partnerships, like past Title Sponsor Art Van and current Title Sponsor Gentex Corporation, GRJC is able to raise needed funds to bring large scale attractions and nationally recognized celebrities to West Michigan.

This year’s parade theme is Christmas Around the World. The parade will start at 10 AM and run down Monroe Ave. Visit the website to see the full parade map. Dozens of local organizations will have booths in Rosa Park Circle with entertainment and family-friendly activities directly following the parade at 11:30 a.m. In addition, there will be FREE photos with Santa sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union and a Winter Hot Cocoa & Coffee Bar sponsored by Meijer (opens at 9AM).

As always, there will be notable guests you can spot along the parade route. These guests include Disney’s Olivia Sanabia from Coop and Cami Ask the World, former Mrs. America 2021 Jackie Green, Miss Michigan 2022 Melissa Beyrand, and American Song Contest Semi-Finalist Ada LeAnn. Be sure to visit Rosa Park Circle after the parade concludes for meet-and-greet opportunities!

See fan-favorite entries like the giant inflatable balloons and the Our Family Marching Band Competition brings together high school marching bands across West Michigan for the chance to win $1000 (and bragging rights). The energy and enthusiasm they bring to the parade is something you won’t want to miss.

To learn more about the Gentex Santa Parade visit www.santaparadegr.com.