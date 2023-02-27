If your business is currently using an outsourced payroll provider or trying to manage your payroll in-house, there are glaring indicators when it’s time to change your payroll process. If you’re left worrying about whether your current payroll solutions are effectively meeting your needs, it’s time to switch payroll providers.

Here are five key factors to consider when deciding if it’s time to transition to a new payroll solution.

Service levels do not meet expectations

Customer service is paramount when working through projects, questions and any payroll issues. Payroll providers typically do not have local support, and instead, calls are answered by generic customer service teams unfamiliar with your account and business needs. As you grow your business and your employee count, having a local dedicated support team will help you achieve your business objectives and long-term goals.

Accuracy issues

Miscalculated pay, the wrong tax rates, incorrect overtime wages and incorrect W-2’s are just a few errors and accuracy issues you can encounter with a manual payroll process. The inability of some payroll processes to recognize these issues early on can cause significant issues when your end-of-year requirements are due. In addition, payroll accuracy is paramount to ensure employee retention and overall company morale.

Compliance issues

Federal and local compliance with wage and hour laws, payroll tax regulations and more are of utmost importance. As new legislation takes effect, payroll providers must adjust automatically to meet these deadlines. If you’re not getting proactive updates from your current provider or manually having to make these updates, it’s time to switch. Your payroll provider or process should always maintain responsiveness and adhere to key deadlines.

Scalability

One size does not always fit all when it comes to payroll. Businesses focus on growth, revenue and overall profit. Your payroll with either allow you to achieve these goals or will keep you from moving forward. Without a scalable payroll, you run the risk of mistakes with employee pay, compliance and reporting. This results in unwanted pressure, stress, wasted time and negative employee interactions.

Lack of self-service options

A main benefit of outsourcing payroll is to free your team up. Your provider should take care of all the daily, weekly and monthly tasks involved with paying your employees, maintaining accurate information and keeping up with taxes. Employee access to a payroll portal to update basic information without having to go through human resources allows employees and employers more time to focus on other projects. Employees also expect a simple and centralized area to review their employee benefits, payroll details and event schedules.

We can help

At Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm, we offer a wide range of services, which include comprehensive and integrated payroll, HR, benefits and compliance support all in one place. Our dynamic workforce solutions — powered by Asure software — will allow your payroll to scale with your business.

We provide dedicated, local representatives to answer all your payroll questions, concerns and projects. Our payroll professionals will be familiar with your business and account—to make it faster and easier to get a resolution during business hours.

Whether you can relate to one of the five factors or all the above, the time to switch payroll providers is now. Contact our payroll experts now to get started on making the switch.