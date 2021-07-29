Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, welcomes Bob Ziesel as a health and benefits account executive in the Grand Rapids office.

In his new role, Ziesel is responsible for delivering creative solutions and driving client value across the health and benefits space. He is a seasoned benefits professional with over 30 years of experience in human resources and carrier experience.

Most recently, Ziesel worked at Northwestern Medicine – Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago as the manager of health and wellbeing. He also spent several years at Aetna as an account manager.