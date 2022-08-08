Many who are reading this article are likely struggling to retain new employees and fill open positions.

The Manufacturing Institute has estimated that between 2018 and 2028, half of all open job positions in manufacturing will go unfilled. Open positions from turnover create complications for businesses that affect the bottom line, including lost revenue, less productivity and increased recruiting or staffing agency expenses.

Lack of training and development for new hires remains one of the biggest controllable causes of turnover in manufacturing and service companies. We’re finding that turnover is much more significant in companies that are still utilizing outdated training techniques.

Watch-and-copy training, for example, partners a new hire with a seasoned employee to shadow. With this method, new hires are not able to retain everything they’re watching. The trainer may also have a low commitment level and/or pass on undesirable methods during training.

Sink-or-swim training is another less effective method, where new hires are placed directly in the line of work without formal training. Sometimes, with a little luck, they swim and become successful learning the job by trial and error. Most times, however, this learning environment does not produce retention longer than 10 days.

The other concern with these strategies is that there is a real cost to retain employees who aren’t trained effectively. On average quality costs due to ineffective training typically account for up to 70% of total quality costs.

Formal training best practices include both video learning to tailor to the upcoming generation’s learning styles and hands-on train-the-trainer with a qualified and proficient trainer. A visual road map of the learning progression can also help boost retention by helping the new hire see exactly what they will be learning and how they will progress. Many employers would like to get to this level, but are finding the gap increasingly difficult to fill, with the constraints of also having to meet a production schedule. Time is a limited resource, and it takes time to develop a successful training program.

Bridging the training gap.

Hiring, training and retaining employees has always been difficult, but it is possible — even in today’s employee shortage and high turnover economy — by modernizing your training program and retention strategy.

We have seen success come from identifying best practices, documenting them with simple training videos and work instructions, training them to current employees and new hires, then putting in regular audit touch points to ensure best practices are regularly followed.

Capturing best practices of your current processes, using experts and putting together simple dynamic training programs will speed up training periods by 50%, on average, while also maximizing retention. If the first 30-90 days of training go well, the new hire is very likely to stay with the company long term.

Dynamic training programs simply mean integrating the proven visual learning and training methods with hands-on experience and a qualified trainer.

If this sounds like a lot of work, it doesn’t have to be.

Over the past six years, we have refined this process and now offer a comprehensive and customized training solution that can take your company from traditional training methods to a modernized program within three to six months. We also guarantee that it will return measurable results to your organization in the form of reduced turnover and increased retention.

Is it time to give your training program a fresh look and give it the edge it needs to compete in the employee shortage?

