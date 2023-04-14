Spring is here, which means it’s time to prepare for another season on the water with friends and family. Whether you’re looking to fish at Torch Lake, or prefer a quiet sailing excursion to the UP, the experts at Chubb offer this list of a few things you’ll want to take care of before your maiden voyage:

Review Your Safety Equipment

Inspect life jackets, fire extinguishers, flares, and first-aid kits. Replace anything that’s missing, damaged, or out of date.

Be sure the horn and lights work properly.

Make certain the boat’s registration, documentation, and insurance are current, and all required papers are on board.

Inventory all equipment and personal items on board, and keep a list handy in case of a loss.

Start a list of maintenance items that need attention before the end of the season.

Before the Launch

Inspect underwater transducers for depth sounders, fish finders, and knot meters.

Check propellers and shafts for damage and straightness.

Inspect swim step supports and boarding ladders.

Check the rudders and inspect the struts.

Inspect the flexible rubber bellows between the drive and transom on overdrive-powered boats. Inspect the lower unit for oil leaks and change the oil.

If the exhaust ports in the hull were plugged to keep critters out, remove the plugs.

If the hull has a drain plug, make sure it’s in place and tightened securely.

Inside the Boat

Operate the steering gear and inspect all hydraulic and/or mechanical components.

Inspect all hoses, and replace any that are soft, bulging, cracked, or damaged. Make sure hose clamps are in good shape.

Clean battery terminals and be sure batteries are fully charged.

Check all deck hardware for loose or degraded sealant and use a garden hose to test for leaks.

Inspect the bilges by lifting the float switches. Make sure bilge pumps and high-water alarm operate properly.

Check the bilge and wiring for evidence of rodents and insects. Service or replace as needed.

During the Launch

Someone who knows the boat should be there when the boat is launched. Check for leaks as soon as it’s in the water.

If your sailboat’s mast was removed for winter storage, the yard will usually step it when the boat is in the water. Be sure all turnbuckles are secured with cotter pins once the rig has been tuned.

Before the First Voyage

Be sure the anchor and rode are secured properly and ready to use. If there’s a windlass, make sure it works properly.

Look over mooring lines and fenders, as well as the mooring bridle if the boat is kept on a mooring.

Be sure running and anchor lights work.

Start engines and generators and warm them up.

Inspect fuel, cooling, and exhaust systems for leaks.

Drain and flush domestic water and waste systems that were winterized, and secure fittings that were disconnected.

If you have a propane system, light a burner on the stove. Then close all valves and check for leaks.

Change the oil and filters.

