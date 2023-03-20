Confluence has announced the theme and lineup for its 2023 Thought Series. The Future is Calling: Creating a Tech Hub for the Midwest will explore the community-wide effort to transform West Michigan into a regional tech hub. Business and community leaders from Google, Corewell Health, Gentex, AEBetancourt, Michigan Dept of Labor and Economic Opportunity, and others will explore the key variables likely to determine the effort’s success or failure.

This is Confluence’s second Thought Series and it leans into new territory. “Our first year we explored health and wellness with a focus on medtech, digital health and health equity,” said Brian Cohen, senior producer at Confluence. “Our region has been remarkably successful in the health sciences so that was a natural place to start. This year, we’re looking at an emerging sector where there’s less certainty about how the region will perform and where it will land.”

A roadmap to transform the region into a major tech hub was revealed in 2022. “The Greater Grand Rapids Tech Strategy,” produced by The Right Place, pinpointed crucial areas of focus necessary to achieve that status within the next 10 years. “We used that document as a starting point to develop this year’s series,” Cohen continued. “We wanted to advance the work and zeroed in on education, talent development, public policy, and innovation partnerships as leverage points likely to determine the effort’s success or failure.”

The 10-year strategy also called on other organizations to embrace the challenge and contribute to the overall effort. “One of the observations they made is that more public events are needed to highlight the tech innovation that’s happening across our region. Events is what Confluence does best, so this series is one way we can contribute.”

The two-day event, set for April 18–19, includes four panels. Session 1, It’s All About Talent: Developing a Tech Base for the Future, includes leaders from AEBetancourt, Corewell Health, Gentex, Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunities, and West Michigan Tech Talent who will discuss strategies of talent attraction, retention and reskilling.

In session 2, Opportunity Stories: Learning from Others, leaders from Google, GVSU, Ferris State University, and The Right Place explore what is needed to create a thriving tech community and what signals indicate we’ve achieved it.

In session 3, Solution Stories: Where Grassroots Innovation, Community Driven Policy and Future Skills- Oriented Learning Can Take Us, leaders from The Diatribe, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Iris Technologies, and Brightly discuss how innovation ecosystems, public policy and education can be re- imagined to create a tech future that empowers everyone in the community.

In Session 4, Future Stories: We’re Not Alone, leaders from Michigan Rise, Atomic Object, Hello West Michigan, Michigan Founders Fund, and Crain’s Grand Rapids Business explore how the region can create compelling storylines that help residents let go of the status quo and move confidently toward the future.