The “war for talent” refers to the increasingly competitive and challenging conditions companies experience when seeking to acquire and retain employees.

With the many disruptive implications of COVID-19, the availability and motivation of workers may be at an all-time low.

Employees were looking for better or different career opportunities outside of their present employer in rapidly increasing numbers before COVID-19. Their quest was accelerated by the pandemic fueling employee perceptions of limited or inadequate learning and development opportunities.

Employee motivation to learn and grow is culturally cultivated

The most effective and sustainable motivators for employees to learn, grow and perform are intrinsic — motivators that come from within the employee. Employers must create more meaningful work and growth opportunities while providing a sense of accomplishment — intangibles that do more for creating and sustaining employee motivation than compensation and other tangible rewards.

Pay is the main strategy many companies are using to “win the war” for talent. The service sector has chosen to significantly increase wages as one way to attract and retain workers. The downside of this strategy is increased costs, lower profits and employees who still may not stay.

Employee learning and growth is becoming a major differentiator

Most employees want an appropriate level of “stretch” in their work as boredom can creep in quickly without it. With “stretch” comes risk, however, providing the opportunity for coaching, guidance and feedback. Feedback uncovers insights, recognizes effort and can re-direct performance that is “off-track.” Organizations in which feedback “flows” learn faster, engage their employees more and establish a learning culture brand for their company.

A variety of development options must be available to create a compelling and valued learning/growth culture. Traditional “hands-on” training programs, a professional development stipend, providing mentoring and coaching services, time off for educational pursuits and robust tuition reimbursement programs each help influence talent acquisition and retention efforts.

Employee learning, growth and job effectiveness influences retention

According to an important study, employees who feel they regularly receive opportunities to learn, grow and become more effective in their jobs are much more likely to stay with their current employer even if they know they could be paid more somewhere else (Source: Case Business School).

Employers need to establish a proper context for the value of work while taking active steps to create and sustain a learning culture. Employees value several workplace factors that improve their motivation, commitment and willingness to stay with their current company, including: