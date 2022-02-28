Who we are

Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts meets artists where they are to drive and strengthen creative independence.

Lions & Rabbits in 2021 provided 70-plus artists with paid opportunities in Grand Rapids. It taught them necessary professional development skills such as project management, communications and specific public art skills like lift training. Our artists gained experience and opportunity through these projects, our partnering businesses gained exposure and foot traffic, and our city gained exciting events and beautification.

In 2022, we want to make an even more significant impact and work with 100-plus artists to complete 55 public art projects and include more installation work in our initiatives. Initiatives include After Dark, Intergenerational Arts and Storm Drains. These programs will be combined with five After Dark Night Markets and one After Dark Block Party to engage the community in our work.

To accomplish our goals for 2022, we are asking for your help.

How you can help

We encourage everyone to donate to Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts to support our artists and initiatives. Donations will go toward artist compensation, high-quality materials, artist training, professional development and ensuring our staff is fully equipped to support our programs.

Current donor and sponsor opportunities include:

Sponsor a Student

Our Creative Curation Makeover program teaches local students the ins and outs of public artmaking while they transform a Grand Rapids business interior. Our business partner for 2022 is New City Neighbors, and our community has the chance to sponsor a student. By giving $1,500, you ensure a student receives proper materials, training and support to develop themself as a public artist.

General Donor or Sponsor

Not sure if you want to give targeted funds? No problem. General donations and sponsorships are more than welcome and give our organization the ability to direct funding to the programs that need it most.

Glam Rapids

If you are interested in participating in an exciting event while you donate, Glam Rapids is for you. Our annual fundraising event will feature live music, food and drinks, silent auction, raffle, and guest artist speakers. All proceeds directly go to Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts 2022 programming.

After Dark Events

Join us on second Saturdays, May through September, at 555 Monroe Ave. NW as we host our After Dark Night Markets, and on July 30 in Creston when we kick off our After Dark Block Party. Like Glam Rapids, all event proceeds directly go to public art.

To donate, visit our website or email montana@lionsandrabbit.com.