That is one of the most important lessons the Delta Dental of Michigan population health management team has learned while doing oral health outreach across west Michigan.

Throughout Grand Rapids, the Delta Dental team and the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) are working to educate children on the importance of good oral health since it is never too early to start a good oral health routine.

ELNC has seven locations with 15 classrooms across the region serving 172 students aged 2 to 5 years old. As a state requirement, the children at ELNC need a yearly dental exam.

That’s where Delta Dental comes in.

Over the past several years, Delta Dental’s Becky Domagalski, manager of population health outreach and care coordination, and Dennise Hodge, manager of community outreach, have worked with ELNC on a variety of programs including in-person open houses and virtual meet-the-dentist events which have been met with great community response.

In February the team returns to celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month throughout the ELNC centers. They will talk with children about proper toothbrushing techniques using their puppet friend Chompers, avoiding sugar-sweetened beverages and the importance of developing good oral health routines.

“We want the children to go home excited about having a healthy smile and introduce the idea of being a dentist or dental hygienist as a career,” Domagalski said. “We’re committed to west Michigan and we’re committed to these children. We know how important it is for them to get an early start on oral health and prevention.”

That approach means a lot to the staff at ELNC.

“ELNC understands that school readiness begins with health. A student’s overall health and well-being are key components of their ability to learn and to thrive in academic settings,” said Dr. Nkechy Ezeh, founder and CEO of ELNC. “We are committed to taking a whole child approach to education. That means addressing students’ health and identifying any barriers to the learning process as early as possible. Having Delta Dental as a partner to not only provide materials to our children and families, but to also communicate with them in their first language has been critical to our success.”

Knowing that reliable transportation and finding time off work are a few of the largest barriers to seeing the dentist, Hodge said having access to the children and educators at ELNC plays a key role in improving access to care in the community.

“We want to continue to foster relationships and build trust here in west Michigan,” Hodge said. “At the end of the day we are here to ensure these children have access to the oral health care they need and deserve.”

The most common chronic childhood disease is cavities.

Twenty-three percent of children aged 2-5 have cavities in their primary teeth.

Thirty-four million school hours are lost each year because of unplanned dental care.

More about Delta Dental’s population health initiative

If you’re seeking better oral health outcomes for your organization’s health program, Delta Dental can help. Our population health management team is ready to work with you to identify and implement person-centered solutions to improve the care and health of your members.

When you partner with Delta Dental, you join with us and our team of experts in our innovative, data driven population health initiative. Through this program, we design and implement population health interventions to overcome health disparities, reduce disease risk and improve health outcomes.

For more information, visit deltadentalmi.com.

Citations