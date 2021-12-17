Ohio-based nonprofit A Kid Again appointed Amy Vining as executive director of the organization’s Michigan chapter.

In this role, she will oversee the growth of A Kid Again throughout Michigan as the organization continues its mission of bringing hope, happiness and healing to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Prior to joining A Kid Again, Vining served as executive director for the East Central Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Founded in 1995 in Columbus, Ohio, A Kid Again expanded into Michigan in 2021, and, to date, more than 675 families throughout Michigan are enrolled to take part in A Kid Again’s monthly, cost-free programs.