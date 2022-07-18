April 2022 marked 60 years in business for architecture and engineering firm Progressive AE. The firm’s theme for the year is “a year of gratitude” as it looks back on the partnerships and communities it had the chance to serve over 60 years.

“We are proud to be part of Grand Rapids’ and now Charlotte’s vibrant architecture and engineering community for 60 years and counting,” said President and CEO Brad Thomas. “Now working in 48 states, we have had the opportunity to work on some dynamic, complex and impactful projects throughout our years in business, and we’re grateful for the trust and opportunities we’ve been given. We look forward to continuing to serve clients across the Midwest, southeast and nationally for many years to come.”

From modest beginnings of four original engineering partners in 1962, to over 230 employees serving clients across the nation today, Progressive AE has always thrived on an entrepreneurial mindset. As an employee-owned business, Progressive AE’s workforce strives to represent the firm’s values of leadership, learning, trust and diversity, all while working creatively, strategically and collaboratively to serve clients and have fun doing it.

The firm has led iconic projects throughout Grand Rapids, including the DeVos Place Convention Center and Performance Hall and John Ball Zoo’s Bissell Tree House. More than 20 years of professional collaborations with artists, sculptors, designers and contractors at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park also have been a highlight.

Progressive AE has received over 100 design awards, including being recognized as the AIA Firm of the Year in Michigan multiple times — with the most recent being in 2018 — and Charlotte, North Carolina in 2019. It has been ranked as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to work for in the nation. The firm also is a member of ONE Global Design, a network of entrepreneurial owner-led design firms in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and India. This partnership allows the firm affiliate status and the ability to practice throughout these regions.

In 2016, the firm merged with ai Design Group in Charlotte and continues to serve clients in that geographic market. One recently completed project is the Envision Charlotte Innovation Barn, which serves as ground zero for Circular Charlotte, a joint venture between Envision Charlotte and the city of Charlotte to transition the city to a circular economy. The Innovation Barn is home to several entrepreneurial businesses and zero-waste initiatives, as well as community spaces for education. It is the first innovation center in the U.S. fully focused on transition to a circular economy.

At the end of the day, the best design is about improving people’s lives, and the firm is grateful to be part of so many client journeys that have served people and communities well.

A yearlong anniversary campaign, “60 Ways to Say Thank You,” began in April 2022 to celebrate Progressive AE’s 60 years of service. The firm and employees are showing gratitude by giving back on a monthly basis to their local communities in Grand Rapids and Charlotte. The firm kicked off the campaign by participating in Earth Day through a tree-planting event in Charlotte and collecting 60 bags of trash from community parks and neighborhoods in Grand Rapids.

In May, the firm completed a walk/bike/ride wellness charity drive for the YMCA, and around 75 volunteers gave their time to local organizations in June. During the month of July, the firm is supporting organizations that are welcoming and supporting refugees and new Americans within our communities. A school supply drive is scheduled for August, and other events will extend until April 2023. To follow the firm’s year of gratitude, visit 60th.progressiveae.com.