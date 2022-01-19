Progressive AE named senior mechanical engineer Maureen Kozel a principal of the firm.

In this capacity she will act as an ambassador of the firm and serve clients by providing strategy, planning and project management.

Kozel specializes in HVAC health care consulting. She joined Progressive AE in 2014 and currently leads the mechanical engineering discipline, where she provides leadership and mentorship for fellow engineers.

“Maureen provides tremendous value to our organization, and we’re honored to name her as a principal,” said President and CEO Brad Thomas. “Her technical expertise, leadership qualities and industry knowledge push us to elevate our performance and service to clients.”

Kozel is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-accredited professional with a passion for sustainable design. She helped the Grand Rapids Art Museum (the world’s first LEED Gold-certified art museum) plan for carbon neutrality and served as senior mechanical engineer and internal project manager for the schematic design of a 206,000-square-foot, $116 million Indian Health Services health clinic in Rapid City, South Dakota.

To achieve LEED Gold rating, the clinic uses ice storage, heat recovery chillers and a photovoltaic array providing 20% of the building’s electricity needs. She also was instrumental in selecting and adopting the new cove.tool energy modeling software for the firm.

Kozel possesses a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan and more than 16 years of experience in the industry. She is a registered engineer in 14 states and is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.

“I am honored to join the distinguished group of principals at Progressive AE,” Kozel said. “Our values of diversity, leadership, learning and trust are embedded in our culture, creating an environment for excellence in design. It is really an exciting time to be part of this growing firm.”