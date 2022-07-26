After two-plus years of shake-ups, setbacks and surprises, individuals and businesses are looking for a little certainty. When it comes to the goods that help keep homes, lives and livelihoods humming, a lot of focus has been put on the companies that supply those goods.

Facing challenges across the board, from rising costs to shipping port backups to depleted inventories, small businesses in particular have been hit hard. And, while they’re feeling the heat, so are those who rely on the products these companies produce, manufacture or distribute.

Red Dog Logistics, a national transportation and logistics company, aims to ease those pain points and deliver their freight on time and intact. Serving primarily the food, beverage, lumber, building materials and seafood industries, they go the extra mile to ensure suppliers don’t encounter the types of disruptions that seemingly are prevalent in every corner of commerce.

How? In part by implementing a proprietary transportation management system (TMS) — a platform developed in house that streamlines and optimizes the movement of goods through the use of technology. It not only houses the jobs that are on the docket, but it also is easily accessible to the truckers who pick up those jobs, creating a smooth process from creation to delivery.

In addition, Red Dog Logistics has a dedicated sales staff to assist each client that contracts with them.

“We build a one-of-a-kind team that’s tailored to their industry so we can serve their specific requirements in the best way possible,” said Justin Baley, Red Dog’s sales director. “We take extra care with every client that comes in, and we also take the time to get to know their market and their market needs.”

Red Dog Logistics also deals in critical capacity solutions for urgent freight. For customers that need same-day loads, next-day loads and emergency last-minute recovery loads, they have a dedicated group of experts committed to getting trucks when they need them.

“We are able to move it, regardless of what it is,” Baley said. “It’s what sets us apart. We have the capacity, the consistency and the expertise to get the job done every time.”

Part of that responsiveness comes from the positive relationships Red Dog builds with the truckers themselves. Anyone in business knows a happy workforce results in more positive outcomes. Mostly independent contractors, truckers choose to work with Red Dog Logistics because they have equal opportunity to bid on jobs, and, when they secure a job, they know they’ll receive 24/7 customer service while on the road and beyond. If they run into an issue or road closure, the Red Dog team helps them reroute and acts as a liaison with their end client.

“When you ‘run with the Dog,’ you get a loyal service that’s going to take care of you,” Baley said. “We’re eager to work, we enjoy what we do, and we want to make sure that your business stays afloat by using our business.”

Today’s transportation landscape requires technology to stay ahead of current market trends and competition. Red Dog’s pricing department relies on internal and external lane-specific data and a variety of industry platforms to initiate an accurate algorithm and compile and issue consistent, reliable pricing.

Red Dog Logistics is a privately held, family-owned business with two main offices in Grand Rapids and Chicago. Its values are aligned with customers’ interests, and it serves as an extension of clients’ logistics teams, as a business partner and a key to success.

More information is at reddoglogisticsinc.com.