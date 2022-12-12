Whether it’s the holiday shopping season or another beautiful Pure Michigan summer, supporting local is always in style.

In 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday, urging Michiganders to support small businesses through buying locally this holiday season and throughout the year.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Whitmer said. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying jobs and supports more vibrant communities in every region of our state.”

Ways to support local

Michigan’s small businesses are open all year long. The state is filled with vibrant downtowns and events that feature local shops specializing in décor, fashion, pet toys, hardware and more.

For the craft beverage lover, Michigan’s beer, wine and spirits can be found throughout the state at brick-and-mortar shops and local grocery stores. Around Michigan, independent bookstores overflow with page-turning stories and gifts. To refuel, shoppers can visit one of Michigan’s coffee shops and get a bag of beans to brew at home. Or give the gift of travel, creating memories at destinations throughout the state.

Dave Lorenz of Travel Michigan suggests that experienced-based gifts are another way to support local businesses this holiday season.

“The gift of Pure Michigan travel is a great option,” said Lorenz. “Perhaps you know that they’ve been talking about trying downhill skiing, or trying snowmobiling, or a sled dog experience. There are so many cool things you can do in Michigan at this time of the year, or year-round. Look around, call a resort, or talk to an outfitter and ask about a gift certificate or booking an experience.”

The economic impact

According to the Michigan Retailers Association, one in five Michigan jobs are in the retail industry. In 2021, Michigan residents sent $30.3 billion to out-of-state retailers. If only one in 10 out-of-state purchases — equivalent to about $3 billion — were switched to local stores, Michigan would gain $2.2 billion in increased economic activity, creating 16,000 new jobs.

“Making the choice to Buy Nearby strengthens communities, keeps money in Michigan and gives small businesses the chance to thrive,” said Michigan Retailers Association President and CEO William Hallan.

Michigan is home to 902,000 small businesses, with 1.9 million small business employees, representing 48.3 percent of Michigan workers. More than 99 percent of Michigan businesses are defined as small businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

Every dollar spent locally supports our Michigan friends and neighbors, keeps our communities vibrant and helps our state thrive.

Small business support

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is committed to supporting the success of the small businesses. MEDC strives to play a vital role in helping existing small and microbusinesses grow in the state, while improving economic prosperity for all Michiganders through greater opportunities for small business ownership and access to capital.

“Every day is a day to celebrate and patronize Michigan’s homegrown businesses. No business is small to those who are putting it all on the line, and so we remain focused on creating pathways and opportunities for our entrepreneurs to realize their vision,” MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said.

By supporting local throughout this holiday season and beyond, Michigan’s communities and small businesses will continue to thrive while helping Michiganders make memories for years to come.

Learn how you can support local at michigan.org/support-local.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with more than 100 economic development partners, markets Michigan as the place to do business, assists businesses in their growth strategies, and fosters the growth of vibrant communities across the state.