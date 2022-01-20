TowerPinkster, a multidiscipline design firm, named Gregory Adamczyk director of health care.

Adamczyk steps into the leadership role following nearly a decade of working with health care systems throughout the region. As the director of health care, he will grow TowerPinkster’s health care practice while continuing to serve existing clients. He is a professional engineer and holds a degree from Western Michigan University in mechanical engineering. He is a certified health facilities design professional.

“We look forward to having Greg lead and grow our health care expertise,” said Björn Green, president and CEO. “Greg is well-respected by clients and has a passion for designing innovative, safe and inclusive health care spaces. Since joining the firm, he has built a reputation as a true design partner and consultant for our clients. We’re excited to see our health care market and expertise grow under his leadership.”

Adamczyk is a member of the American Society of Healthcare Engineers, the American Society for Plumbing Engineers, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, and others. He has worked extensively with Ascension Health to support and design facilities across the state.

“I am thrilled to step into the role as director of health care,” Adamczyk said. “Our health care clients throughout the state and region are facing unprecedented challenges while finding unique opportunities to advance the delivery of patient-centered care. I look forward to growing our practice, providing true value for clients, expanding our expertise and building upon the exceptional service we provide our existing partners.”

TowerPinkster enjoys a long history of working with regional health care systems including Spectrum Health, Mercy Health, Ascension Health, Bronson Healthcare and Munson Healthcare.

TowerPinkster has offices in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Grand Haven; Jeffersonville, Indiana; and Louisville, Kentucky. Learn more at towerpinkster.com.