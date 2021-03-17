Herbruck brothers honored for agricultural contributions

The leaders at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, the largest egg producer in Michigan, were honored with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Greg Herbruck, president; Stephen Herbruck, CEO and board chairman; and Harry “Herb” Herbruck, director and executive vice president of operations, were the recipients of the award for their contributions to Michigan’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

“We are honored to receive the Distinguished Service Award,” Greg Herbruck said. “We at Herbruck’s work hard to demonstrate our company’s core values, serving our employees and our hens, as well as contributing to our local communities.”

“At Herbruck’s we are motivated by our responsibility to employees, customers and consumers, and aim to continuously innovate and reach a higher standard in our industry,” Harry Herbruck said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our leadership in Michigan’s agriculture industry, and we will continue exemplifying the values this award represents.”

“We are humbled to receive the Distinguished Service Award from MSU and to be recognized for our contributions to agriculture and natural resources in Michigan,” Stephen Herbruck said. “The agriculture industry has a profound impact on our local communities and economy, and we dedicate a lot of time and resources to making sure we’re caring for our communities, employees and hens because it’s the right thing to do.”

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is a fourth-generation family farm that has been around for more than 60 years. The Saranac-based farm is the 10th largest egg producer in the U.S. with locations in Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Herbruck’s has more than 10 million hens, and nearly 3 billion eggs are produced every year.