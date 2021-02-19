Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch installing solar array

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is partnering with ES Services Company, a subsidiary of CMS Energy, to build an approximately 2-megawatt solar array at its Green Meadow Organics facility in Saranac.

“The solar project aims to lessen our impact on the environment by cutting down on our fossil fuel usage,” said Cody Herbruck, senior manager of capital expenses at Herbruck’s. “We are excited to be able to source our energy in a sustainable way and bring this green energy to a rural area in Michigan.”

Spread over 8 acres, the solar array will produce enough electricity to meet about a quarter of the power demand for the Green Meadow Organics facility. Herbruck’s launched the facility in 2008 to produce organic, cage-free eggs and all-natural fertilizers.

“We’re excited to help Herbruck’s advance its sustainability efforts, which are good for business, good for Michigan and good for the planet,” said DV Rao, CMS Energy’s senior vice president of strategy. “We look forward to exploring additional ways we can assist Herbruck’s as we all move toward a cleaner energy future.”

Herbruck’s is assessing using solar power at its other facilities as part of larger sustainability efforts, which include using bird litter to make fertilizer, repurposing eggshells into feed as a calcium source, responsible waste disposal and wastewater management practices and using environmentally friendly product packaging, among other efforts.

The solar array at Green Meadow Organics is expected to start operations this fall.