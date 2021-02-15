JPG Resources launches new division

JPG Garden 1 of 3

A food and beverage commercialization group in the region launched a new division focused on helping early-stage food startups.

Battle Creek-based JPG Resources said last week that it launched JPG Garden to provide affordable, foundational learning tools and resources for early-stage food entrepreneurs.

JPG Garden will serve new and early-stage food entrepreneurs and companies with tiered pricing packages of learning tools and resources. Each offers services, coaching sessions and access to a library of curricula covering a range of topics.

The JPG Garden team is comprised of founders, entrepreneurs and former food industry executives with combined decades of experience who have helped more than 500 food companies and launched thousands of food products and brands since 2009.

“As not only consultants but builders ourselves, we realized there was a huge gap in the market to serve startups and emerging brands in a more efficient way,” said Veronica Lehman, business partner and emerging brands specialist of JPG Resources. “We constantly receive questions related to the fundamentals and foundations of building a food business, so we created JPG Garden to streamline the process of answering these building blocks in a self-directed environment.”

Clients can choose from three plans, accelerator, coaching and strategy, or a customized package depending on the stage of the company and the amount of hands-on coaching desired. Depending on the package selected, members will receive research in the form of up to five co-manufacturer options for their product provided by PartnerSlate.

“We are really excited about working with JPG Garden,” said Matt Suggs, founder and CEO of PartnerSlate. “It’s a great program and immensely valuable to brands that need that initial support to get started. Having the right tools and experienced coaching for launching your business can make a huge difference, and that’s exactly what the accelerator offers.”

The different packages allow for self-directed learning, coupled with industry networking and coaching, throughout every aspect of starting a business with a content database of articles and webinars that address the top issues and questions of startups.

“We bring forth sound advice and value to our clients on critical issues (including) product, packaging, placement, people, pricing, promotion and more,” said Dean Sinclair, business partner and CPG business development expert of JPG Resources. “Each choice provides the tools, insights and counsel necessary for brands to grow from idea to shelf and win in today’s marketplace.”

More information about JPG Garden is at jpggarden.com.