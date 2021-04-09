Law firm shareholders to receive statewide awards

A pair of Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge shareholders are being recognized by the State Bar of Michigan.

Thomas (Tom) McCarthy and William (Bill) Jack Jr. will receive awards from the bar’s Negligence Section.

McCarthy will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award, which recognizes an attorney’s service to the legal community during their career. McCarthy, who is a trial attorney, has more than 40 years of experience in state and federal courtrooms.

He specializes in commercial litigation. McCarthy represents people who have been seriously injured, businesses that have been harmed by the wrongful conduct of others, lawyers, law firms, doctors and hospitals in various legal circumstances.

“Tom is an outstanding trial lawyer who has enjoyed tremendous success in many areas of the law, including representing plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury litigation, commercial litigation, medical malpractice and criminal law,” said Smith Haughey CEO Matt Wikander. “He has also worked tirelessly to improve the profession, whether it be his involvement in organizations like the state bar, American College of Trial Lawyers or even coaching high school moot court teams at the state finals.”

Jack will be presented with the Distinguished Mediator Award, which recognizes an attorney with skills in dispute resolution and who exemplifies the trust, civility, integrity and ethical standards necessary to foster the settlement of disputes between adverse parties and advance the efficient administration of justice.

Jack joined the firm in 1975. He is a trial attorney who twice has served as Smith Haughey’s CEO. He focuses on health law, medical malpractice defense, general litigation and the defense of professional liability actions. He specializes in personal injury cases, multi-party commercial litigation, and trademark and intellectual property matters.

Over the course of the last 10 years, Jack has focused on building a mediation/alternative dispute resolution practice. In addition to being a trial attorney, Jack is a certified facilitative mediator by the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, and has served as mediator and case evaluator for hundreds of cases in the state and federal courts throughout Michigan.

“His contribution to the legal profession has been unprecedented,” said Wikander. “I cannot tell you the number of times opposing counsel have suggested we ‘use Bill Jack’ to mediate our case, not realizing he is my partner. I really think that says it all; it is only fitting that Bill be the recipient of this new award.”

Both McCarthy and Jack will receive their awards at the section’s summer reception on Aug. 12 at Cascade Hills Country Club.