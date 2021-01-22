Public Record

By

MORTGAGES

Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds

HARTMAN, Bryce W. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 412111324005, $396,000

TOMCZAK, Edward, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411411477030, $440,000

SANDER, Todd et al, USAA Federal Savings Bank, Plainfield Twp., $510,400

MOLESTA, Michael J., Benchmark Mortgage, Rockford, $373,996

MOHAMMED, Shahid et al, FirstBank, Parcel: 411411477026, $372,000

RIVERLANDS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411025190024, $772,500

ANGUS, Eric J. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $327,000

HUGHES, Andrew et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Ada Twp., $443,250

TSAI, Jenny P., Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $880,000

PLISKA, Robert et al, Sirva Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $472,625

WHITMORE, Anna M. et al, Finance of America, Wyoming, $509,250

TERBEEK, Emmett C. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $305,000

DUPEY, Josh et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Solon Twp., $332,400

EDGIN, Kyle et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $701,250

MEHTA, Jasmeet K., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $432,000

SCRANTON, Kathy L., MIMutual Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $311,000

MILANOWSKI, Matthew J., Old National Bank, Courtland Twp., $352,000

WIERINGA, Jon et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411428230024, $324,700

WILLIAMS, Scott A. et al, Citizens Bank, Solon Twp., $424,000

SINGH, Harpreet G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $439,501

SWETS, Roger et al, Mbank, Caledonia, $364,000

MCCAHILL, Peaches, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427126020, $390,000

SCHMIT, Aaron et al, Guaranteed Rage, Cannon Twp., $510,400

SCHAEFER, Karen et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411423201012, $500,000

CZEKUC, Ryan A. et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $309,000

GHAREEB, George M. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $853,100

DOYLE, Douglas A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411422103014, $328,000

COOK, John R. Jr. et al, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $327,500

DECLARK, Darin B. et al, Old National Bank, Walker, $308,000

LEWIS, Gordon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $440,000

SPARTA9 LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Sparta, $450,000

SZILAGY, Nicholas S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $314,000

HOLTZ, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $441,000

BAKER, Erin et al, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $401,319

HUMPHRIES, James W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $820,000

QUELLET, Joshua D. et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Gaines Twp., $301,500

SCHMITZ, Marcia et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Byron Twp., $357,000

HAGERAN, Cory et al, Cross Country Mortgage LLC, Grattan Twp., $336,000

HARTUNG, Caleb et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411432432015, $311,900

SEBASTIAN, Michael D. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411403102003, $485,730

FELLOWS, Jeremy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $397,800

OLSON, Warren, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $318,200

MANDSAGER, Matthew D. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $322,500

NAUMANN, Kyle P. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411417001008, $462,000

RICHARDSON, Lisa L. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $782,000

PORTZLINE, Carey L. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, East Grand Rapids, $472,500

FRAZIER, Todd J. et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $339,100

SPAIN, Christopher M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $360,000

KU, Lawrence et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $499,920

VELTING, Taralynn T., Meijer Credit Union, Ada Twp., $359,200

DYKHOUSE, Brian T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $345,450

JUAREZ, Rosa et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $375,200

JOHNSON, Ann M. et al, United Bank, Ada Twp., $417,300

KOOPS, James E. et al, United Bank, Cascade Twp., $332,000

JAMESON, Andrew P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $648,000

BROWN, Christopher J. et al, First Heritage Financial LLC, Byron Twp., $311,800

OAKWOOD PROPERTIES LLC, Old National Bank, Wyoming, $1,260,000

HENDERSON, Ryan J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $275,200

SOLDAAT, Benjamin et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Algoma Twp., $473,100

STREMERS, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $490,000

HANG, Zackery et al, A Best Financial Corp., Ada Twp., $356,000

ROSENDALL, Jeffrey L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $404,000

SPIELBERG, Logan J. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $369,000

GORSUCH, Kerry et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,095,000

PHILLIPS, Justin L. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia Twp., $458,000

CAMERON, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $804,000

FORS, John S. et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Cascade Twp., $340,050

WHITMAN, Claire et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $496,200

KENT, Jacob M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $443,000

GIPSON, Sean E. et al, Level One Bank, Plainfield Twp., $317,500

NEWBERG, Erica L., Level One Bank, Plainfield Twp., $321,300

GERKE, Brandon et al, PFCU, Byron Twp., $610,000

MOCCIA, Ashley et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $310,500

GOEBEL, Denise et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $850,000

HAINES, John P. er al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411431205002, $499,375

MCMAHON, William T. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $337,500

VIDRI, Boris, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $690,000

ROSSMAN, Andrew C. et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Caledonia, $384,750

SHAFFER, David N. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Lowell, $368,000

ROTTSCHAFER RENTALS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411810401011, $943,500

ROGERS, Kelsey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412013252012, $323,000

HINMAN, Adam J. Sr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $445,500

THOMPSON, Kyle, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411430477020, $392,755

MCCONE, Christopher et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $749,160

VERGOUWE, Joel T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401176012, $435,000

BONTOMASI, Victor et al, Supreme Lending, Byron Twp., $303,200

TUUK, David M. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $371,000

SLOT, Phillip B. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411425351007, $423,000

HARDY, Ryan M., Consumers Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $370,500

WELLER, James G. et al, Independent Bank, Grattan Twp., $383,300

VANGESSEL, John M. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $406,200

ABREUS, Jatinna et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Caledonia, $311,129

LEMIEUX, David, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $332,500

STRACKE, Joel D., US Bank, Parcel: 411324335154, $310,500

FABRIZIO, Patrick L. et al, Vibe Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $700,000

PITSCH, Joel et al, First United Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $446,500

SADOWSKI, Richard et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400

AGRILLO, Charles D. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,000,000

WIKANDER, Matthew L. et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $480,000

MEYER, Matthew P. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411407401068, $316,825

FRATTALLONE, Sylvia J., Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,000,000

MALSTROM, Natalie L. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $920,000

LANGSCHIED, Jason et al, Quicken Loans, Lowell, $433,500

PEREZ PROPERTIES LLC, Carter Products Co. Inc., Parcel: 411304326004, $625,000

DUNN, Charles C. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400

ANDRES, Stephanie et al, Consumers Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $352,000

MOLNAR, Christin M., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411809228020, $350,000

MSH INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411415426055, $3,420,000

MOLLA, Azizur R. et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $320,000

WEVER, Blake et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $500,000

ANTEN, Christopher J. et al, Flagstar Bank, Plainfield Twp., $312,150

VANDENBERG, Craig T. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411403452001, $337,000

JOHNSON, William D., Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $443,200

OWEN, Vincent et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,000

QUICK, Robert D. et al, Meridian Home Mortgage, Oakfield Twp., $307,997

BAER, William H. II et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $565,000

MERDZINSKI, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $329,000

SNYDER, Scott A. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Byron Twp., $509,000

CHRISTOPHEL, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $328,000

SHANK, Monica A. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411403125021, $344,819

WOODS, Jill et al, Independent Bank, Lowell, $370,000

IZENBAARD, Mike et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Caledonia, $728,000

BAJEMA, Brandon et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $457,000

POCKLINGTON, Jeffrey D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425376008, $320,300

GEORGE, Daniel C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $820,000

MCLEAN, Ryan et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cascade Twp., $900,000

GABRIDGE, Robert J. Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $740,000

BULLOCK LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411429353032, $940,000

MCGINNIS, Mark N. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Ada Twp., $351,000

AUYER, Lance et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $453,500

RICH, Matthew R. et al, Northpointe Bank, Algoma Twp., $315,100

FREDRICKSON, Todd W. et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $575,000

COUP, Julie, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000

DEMAAGD, Scott et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411432481002, $350,700

LINCOLN PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 410935454002, $750,000

HORKY, John K. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400

JUMP, Dawn R., Colonial National Mortgage, Parcel: 411618400009, 420,375

CLINGERSMITH, David et al, USAA Federal Savings Bank, Rockford, $339,000

CLEGG, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $408,500

BOYER, Jessica L. et al, Horizon Bank, Caledonia, $499,100

DRESEN, Scott D. et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $300,001

VRUGGINK, Nicole L. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Caledonia, $508,800

BUCHTA, John et al, Lazic Investments LLC, Parcel: 411423340006, $335,000

TRAN, Hong et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $303,500

VEREECKEN, Ryan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $316,000

WERRA, Michael et al, Finance of America Mortgage LL, Cannon Twp., $492,729

MERPI, Kaitlin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $308,000

MCARLAND, John T., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $439,500

LEWIS, Tyler et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $348,750

GODLEWSKI, Thomas R. Jr., Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $472,500

DORAN, David et al, CitiBank, East Grand Rapids, $805,000

MITCHELL, Christopher J., Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $510,400

REYELTS, Fredric A. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400

SCARLATO, Mark F. Jr. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $300,000

VANDUINEN, Joshua et al, NBKC Bank, Byron Twp., $372,500

STRAUSS, Paul G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $320,000

LEBSTER, Gregg et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $3,838,200

WESTGATE, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $580,000

LEITER, Bradley J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $331,800

ELLIOTT, Brian et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $925,000

BOONSTRA, Annelies et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Lowell, $402,000

BOWERS, Adam et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan, $356,800

SAGANSKI, Matthew J. et al, First United Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $373,600

MCCONNELL, Douglas W. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $419,400

GREGORY, Kane L., Northern Mortgage Services, Wyoming, $373,400

HILGER, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $427,500

HUBBELL, Colin J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $486,000

ABBOTT, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $747,000

LOBER, Joseph V. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $458,915

KAMINSKI, Brian et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, Cannon Twp., $356,000

BOS, Jack W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $500,000

FENTZKE, Brian D. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $430,000

O’BRIEN, Andrew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411430252046, $344,000

LAFONTAINE, Jason J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $325,000

KELLEY, Marc et al, Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC, Plainfield Twp., $320,100

GREEN, Shari L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $324,000

ALBERTA, Kevin D. et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $310,000

DICKE, Karen M. et al, State Bank & Trust Co., East Grand Rapids, $510,400

CRITES, Donald J. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $305,000

HAUSCH, Kevin M. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $472,000

TRUPIANO TRUST, Guaranteed Rate, Gaines Twp., $510,400

VANDYK, Lee, Mutual Mortgage, Byron Twp., $468,444

SNEAD, Jon et al, Envoy Mortgage Ltd., Byron Twp., $350,000

SOMMERS, Jeffrey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $317,000

BERGHUIS, Joshua et al, TCF National Bank, Walker, $510,400

KERR, Troy et al, Primelending, Grattan Twp, $312,500

NUHAGIC, Almin, Flagstar Bank, Gaines Twp., $468,255

ARMSTRONG, Andrew T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $320,500

VANDERLAAN, Kyle, Fifth Third Bank, Vergennes Twp., $324,000

HOLLERN, Richard J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $376,000

RUSSELL, Kyle E. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $436,000

AURAND, Raven et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411409154007, $315,200

FAIRLESS TRUST, Interfirst Mortgage Co., Caledonia, $450,000

PETERS, Chad A. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411411202135, $328,000

FIELD, Matthew et al, JFQ Lending, East Grand Rapids, $353,100

ASSELTA TRUST, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $800,000

OTTENWELLER, Brian et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $399,905

DAMICO, Nicholas G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $313,750

MCALLISTER, Michael J. et al, Cardinal Financial Co., Cascade Twp., $377,000

WHEELER, Scott, United Bank, Cannon Twp., $389,600

LOWANDE, Thomas R. II et al, Eastbrook Homes, Cascade Twp., $433,100

CASE, Jayson, Neighborhood Loans, Plainfield Twp., $473,000

BENNETT, Austin J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $329,000

ROEFER, Matthew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $322,000

DEMETER, Brandon A. et al, PNC Bank, Byron Twp., $344,097

BOWEN, Joshua L. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Walker, $381,900

VISSER, Heather et al, Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union, Ada Twp., $360,000

GERVILLE-REACHE, Quan et al, Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,000

BURGESS, Justin et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Byron Twp., $360,000

SOWERS, Jennifer L. et al, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412329278010, $328,000

JOHNSON TRUST, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $314,000

CABRERA, Nicholas A. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, Parcel: 411425102019, $475,750

FREEMAN, Joel E. et al, Level One Bank, Caledonia, $505,000

STACEY, Brian K. et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411128228043, $386,000

PERSCHBACHER, Scott et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411415401031, $360,000

KORHORN, Dale et al, Heartland Home Mortgage LLC, Courtland Twp., $428,000

VIDRO, Matt et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $389,500

SHARPS CREEK PROPERTIES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $437,117

GREENDYK, Mark et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $343,000

SEEKELL, Alexander C. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $308,750

RUHIG, Kerry F. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Algoma Twp., $332,000

IOCOBONI, Van M. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $300,000

LAMER, Todd et al, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Byron Twp., $365,750

MILLER, Matthew et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Algoma Twp., $307,546

PERROT, Eric et al, Neighborhood Loans, Gaines Twp., $335,200

OLMAN, Michael P. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $362,100

SCHULTHEISS, Ross et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Lowell, $386,400

MALEWITZ, Bernard, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $697,438

CD HOLDINGS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411418334014, $416,535

TICHELAAR, Louis E. III et al, Fifth Third Bank, Rockford, $361,000

STEIN, Craig R. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411109277015, $400,000

HOLCOMB, Adam M. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Parcel: 410432100012, $460,000

BOREK, Andrew S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411411477006, $429,300

PENNINGTON, Jack et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $337,500

CANNON, Larry C. et al, AAC Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $337,000

HARRIS, Zachariah S., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $348,650

BOWER, Neil et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $403,655

CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED

Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk

ISLE ROYALE OUTFITTERS, 260 Belaire NE, Kathleen M. Zapletal, Alex J. Zapletal

COVENTANT KEEPERS MINISTRIES, 1645 Jefferson SE, Joyce A. Sanders, Robert C. Sanders

J&N MARKETING, 4487 McIntosh Court NW, Walker, Jason A. McCarty, Nicole D. Stahle

RIDGEWORKS, 7233 Northfield NE, Thomas J. Eisen, Barbara J. Eisen

TABLEBOWL, 6250 Rapidfall NE, Belmont, Ahmad Mahr, Teyrik Kahlik

TREELINE BERRIES, 7320 Baumhoff NW, Craig L. Wilson, Rick Cordes

ASSUMED NAMES FILED

Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk

BAKER COMPONENT CO., 3551 Four Mile NE, Andrew K. Bauer

BAR MAIDS, 1333 Northfield NE, Dominique Ogunseye

BROTHERS IN BLUE G.R., 8168 Jason Court SE, Philip M. Werkema

DELGADO BURKE WOODWORKS, 849 Maynard NW, Noreen A. Delgado

DIGITAL DESIGN BY TINA E., 2222 Five Mile NW, Tina Hoorn

E&A PAINTING, 180 Clements SE, Eduardo Castillo Granadero

ELECTRIC LABOR SOLUTIONS, 3694 Pine Park Court SW, Tyler Wallace

ENGELSMA BUILDING MAINTENANCE, 1310 Kenowa SW, Jonathan Engelsma

ERIN REINHOLTZ STUDIO, 10851 60th St. SE, Erin Reinholtz

GET IT BOY, 900 S. Division, Shaun Rushing

GOOD BUSINESS MOVERS, 1108 Elizabeth NW, Marcus K. Johnson

GRAND CITY NOTARY, 1003 Merritt SE, Aimee R. McGaffey

HR RECRUITING GROUP, 310 Summit NE, Rockford, Harry J. Demos Jr.

IBUILD CUSTOM, 9296 Alden Nash, Alto, Derek J. Strickland

INCOME TAX SERVICE, 2244 Plainfield NE, Connie J. Avery

INSTATEK SOLUTION, 4922 S. Division, Kentwood, Venant Ndungutse

J&J AUTO, 5350 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville, Jesse L. Groeinke

JADEN LANDSCAPES, 5940 West River, Belmont, Andrew A. Stuk

KEYSTONE FINANCIAL COACHING, 136 Kirtland, Mark Moerdyk

MEDTRUST, 8790 Laurel Ridge SE, Alto, Eric Joslyn

MONTEVERDE 2, 3437 Assumption NE, Jennifer Forsythe

OCTANT INSURANCE AGENCY, 5344 Plainfield NE, Ryan Baker

PAPA’S PLACE, 1347 Marshall SE, Janice Hilliard

SPECTRA TECH, 6638 Adaridge SE, Ada, Lynn G. Jasin

TREE EXPERTS, 8412 Division Court SE, Byron Center, Michael Kirkendoll

ABRACADABRA PAINTING, 222 Oakley Place NE, Christopher R. Mortensen

ACTUATE PERFORMANCE, 3242 Softwater Lake NE, Tito Rodriguez Jr.

AZTEC INK TATOOS, 3581 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Ignacio Hernande Lopez

CERAMIC PRO REVOLUTION, 5000 Plainfield NE, Santos Alvarez

CHADWICK DYKSTRA WINDOW TINTING, 1648 Stilesgate SE, Chad Dykstra

CRM HOME IMPROVEMENT, 1225 Dale Court NE, Carl Murray

DRYWALL INSTALL, 5099 S. Division, Andre Anderson

EASTOWN COUNSELING, 1324 Lake Drive SE, Jennifer London

GARY’S AUTO FINISHING, 4860 N. Division, Comstock Park, Gary H. VandenToorn

GRAND RAPIDS ORTHOPEDICS, 5070 Cascade Road SE, Peter S. Vasui, D.O.

HARRIS ENTERPRISES, 1300 Braodmoor SE, Keith D. Harris

JAYWAVY ATTIRE, 827 Watkins SE, Tatina Clark Soule

KATHY WALTER BHSAI, 871 Collindale NW, Kathryn A. Walters

KIM’S KREATIONS & CUSTOM DESIGNS, 16677 Tyrone, Kent City, Kimberly S. Russo

MIA NICOLE DESIGN, 2750 Cotton SE, Mia VanHofwegen

MICHIGAN CABINET COATINGS, 4000 14 Mile NE, Rockford, Kyle Friesen

NANCI’S SALON, 4025 West River Drive NW, Comstock Park, Nanci A. Taylor

P&M CUSTOM METAL FABRICATION, 14633 White Pine Ridge Court, Cedar Springs, Kevin R. Gort

QUALITY INTERIORS, 2966 5th St., Shelbyville, Paul E. Walker Jr.

REMODELING WEST MICHIGAN, 217 Seward NW, Jason S. Holmes

SCRAP, ROOTS AND CANVAS WORKSHOP, 1667 Hawthorne Hills SE, Ada, Martha Nelson

SIMPLY CUTE STICKER CO., 4733 N. Breton Court SE, Eva N. Finley

SOULE’S BEAUTY SUPPLIES, 827 Watkins SE, Tatiana Clark Soule

STONE HILL COTTAGE BAKERY, 625 Sun Stone SW, Byron Center, Krystin DeWyse

SUPPORTINGBLACKS.COM, 1523 Cambridge SE, Gene L. Chilton

THON CONSTRUCTION, 921 Dorothy NW, Jason Thon