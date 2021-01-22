Public Record

MORTGAGES
Selected mortgages filed with Kent County Register of Deeds
HARTMAN, Bryce W. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 412111324005, $396,000
TOMCZAK, Edward, Heartland Home Mortgage, Parcel: 411411477030, $440,000
SANDER, Todd et al, USAA Federal Savings Bank, Plainfield Twp., $510,400
MOLESTA, Michael J., Benchmark Mortgage, Rockford, $373,996
MOHAMMED, Shahid et al, FirstBank, Parcel: 411411477026, $372,000
RIVERLANDS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411025190024, $772,500
ANGUS, Eric J. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $327,000
HUGHES, Andrew et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Ada Twp., $443,250
TSAI, Jenny P., Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $880,000
PLISKA, Robert et al, Sirva Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $472,625
WHITMORE, Anna M. et al, Finance of America, Wyoming, $509,250
TERBEEK, Emmett C. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $305,000
DUPEY, Josh et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Solon Twp., $332,400
EDGIN, Kyle et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $701,250
MEHTA, Jasmeet K., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $432,000
SCRANTON, Kathy L., MIMutual Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $311,000
MILANOWSKI, Matthew J., Old National Bank, Courtland Twp., $352,000
WIERINGA, Jon et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411428230024, $324,700
WILLIAMS, Scott A. et al, Citizens Bank, Solon Twp., $424,000
SINGH, Harpreet G. et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Byron Twp., $439,501
SWETS, Roger et al, Mbank, Caledonia, $364,000
MCCAHILL, Peaches, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411427126020, $390,000
SCHMIT, Aaron et al, Guaranteed Rage, Cannon Twp., $510,400
SCHAEFER, Karen et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411423201012, $500,000
CZEKUC, Ryan A. et al, Freedom Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $309,000
GHAREEB, George M. et al, Independent Bank, Cascade Twp., $853,100
DOYLE, Douglas A. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411422103014, $328,000
COOK, John R. Jr. et al, Quicken Loans, Caledonia, $327,500
DECLARK, Darin B. et al, Old National Bank, Walker, $308,000
LEWIS, Gordon et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $440,000
SPARTA9 LLC, Consumers Credit Union, Sparta, $450,000
SZILAGY, Nicholas S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cannon Twp., $314,000
HOLTZ, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $441,000
BAKER, Erin et al, Quicken Loans, Courtland Twp., $401,319
HUMPHRIES, James W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $820,000
QUELLET, Joshua D. et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Gaines Twp., $301,500
SCHMITZ, Marcia et al, Union Home Mortgage Group, Byron Twp., $357,000
HAGERAN, Cory et al, Cross Country Mortgage LLC, Grattan Twp., $336,000
HARTUNG, Caleb et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Parcel: 411432432015, $311,900
SEBASTIAN, Michael D. et al, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411403102003, $485,730
FELLOWS, Jeremy et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $397,800
OLSON, Warren, Stockton Mortgage Corp., Plainfield Twp., $318,200
MANDSAGER, Matthew D. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Gaines Twp., $322,500
NAUMANN, Kyle P. et al, Northpointe Bank, Parcel: 411417001008, $462,000
RICHARDSON, Lisa L. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $782,000
PORTZLINE, Carey L. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, East Grand Rapids, $472,500
FRAZIER, Todd J. et al, Independent Bank, Algoma Twp., $339,100
SPAIN, Christopher M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $360,000
KU, Lawrence et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $499,920
VELTING, Taralynn T., Meijer Credit Union, Ada Twp., $359,200
DYKHOUSE, Brian T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $345,450
JUAREZ, Rosa et al, Consumers Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $375,200
JOHNSON, Ann M. et al, United Bank, Ada Twp., $417,300
KOOPS, James E. et al, United Bank, Cascade Twp., $332,000
JAMESON, Andrew P. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $648,000
BROWN, Christopher J. et al, First Heritage Financial LLC, Byron Twp., $311,800
OAKWOOD PROPERTIES LLC, Old National Bank, Wyoming, $1,260,000
HENDERSON, Ryan J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $275,200
SOLDAAT, Benjamin et al, Team Mortgage Co. LLC, Algoma Twp., $473,100
STREMERS, Jacob et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $490,000
HANG, Zackery et al, A Best Financial Corp., Ada Twp., $356,000
ROSENDALL, Jeffrey L. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $404,000
SPIELBERG, Logan J. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Cascade Twp., $369,000
GORSUCH, Kerry et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $1,095,000
PHILLIPS, Justin L. et al, Independent Bank, Caledonia Twp., $458,000
CAMERON, David et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Ada Twp., $804,000
FORS, John S. et al, Polaris Home Funding Corp., Cascade Twp., $340,050
WHITMAN, Claire et al, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $496,200
KENT, Jacob M. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $443,000
GIPSON, Sean E. et al, Level One Bank, Plainfield Twp., $317,500
NEWBERG, Erica L., Level One Bank, Plainfield Twp., $321,300
GERKE, Brandon et al, PFCU, Byron Twp., $610,000
MOCCIA, Ashley et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $310,500
GOEBEL, Denise et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $850,000
HAINES, John P. er al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411431205002, $499,375
MCMAHON, William T. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Ada Twp., $337,500
VIDRI, Boris, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $690,000
ROSSMAN, Andrew C. et al, Home Point Financial Corp., Caledonia, $384,750
SHAFFER, David N. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Lowell, $368,000
ROTTSCHAFER RENTALS LLC, Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411810401011, $943,500
ROGERS, Kelsey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 412013252012, $323,000
HINMAN, Adam J. Sr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $445,500
THOMPSON, Kyle, Finance of America Mortgage, Parcel: 411430477020, $392,755
MCCONE, Christopher et al, Huntington National Bank, Ada Twp., $749,160
VERGOUWE, Joel T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411401176012, $435,000
BONTOMASI, Victor et al, Supreme Lending, Byron Twp., $303,200
TUUK, David M. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $371,000
SLOT, Phillip B. et al, Old National Bank, Parcel: 411425351007, $423,000
HARDY, Ryan M., Consumers Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $370,500
WELLER, James G. et al, Independent Bank, Grattan Twp., $383,300
VANGESSEL, John M. et al, United Wholesale Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $406,200
ABREUS, Jatinna et al, Finance of America Mortgage, Caledonia, $311,129
LEMIEUX, David, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $332,500
STRACKE, Joel D., US Bank, Parcel: 411324335154, $310,500
FABRIZIO, Patrick L. et al, Vibe Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $700,000
PITSCH, Joel et al, First United Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $446,500
SADOWSKI, Richard et al, Grand River Bank, East Grand Rapids, $510,400
AGRILLO, Charles D. et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cascade Twp., $1,000,000
WIKANDER, Matthew L. et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $480,000
MEYER, Matthew P. et al, Independent Bank, Parcel: 411407401068, $316,825
FRATTALLONE, Sylvia J., Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $1,000,000
MALSTROM, Natalie L. et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $920,000
LANGSCHIED, Jason et al, Quicken Loans, Lowell, $433,500
PEREZ PROPERTIES LLC, Carter Products Co. Inc., Parcel: 411304326004, $625,000
DUNN, Charles C. et al, Old National Bank, Ada Twp., $510,400
ANDRES, Stephanie et al, Consumers Credit Union, Vergennes Twp., $352,000
MOLNAR, Christin M., Mercantile Bank, Parcel: 411809228020, $350,000
MSH INVESTMENT PROPERTIES LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411415426055, $3,420,000
MOLLA, Azizur R. et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $320,000
WEVER, Blake et al, United Bank, Gaines Twp., $500,000
ANTEN, Christopher J. et al, Flagstar Bank, Plainfield Twp., $312,150
VANDENBERG, Craig T. et al, Huntington National Bank, Parcel: 411403452001, $337,000
JOHNSON, William D., Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $443,200
OWEN, Vincent et al, Huntington National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $365,000
QUICK, Robert D. et al, Meridian Home Mortgage, Oakfield Twp., $307,997
BAER, William H. II et al, Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $565,000
MERDZINSKI, Steven et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $329,000
SNYDER, Scott A. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Byron Twp., $509,000
CHRISTOPHEL, Scott et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $328,000
SHANK, Monica A. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411403125021, $344,819
WOODS, Jill et al, Independent Bank, Lowell, $370,000
IZENBAARD, Mike et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Caledonia, $728,000
BAJEMA, Brandon et al, Mercantile Bank, Algoma Twp., $457,000
POCKLINGTON, Jeffrey D. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411425376008, $320,300
GEORGE, Daniel C. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $820,000
MCLEAN, Ryan et al, Wells Fargo Bank, Cascade Twp., $900,000
GABRIDGE, Robert J. Jr. et al, Mercantile Bank, Plainfield Twp., $740,000
BULLOCK LLC, ChoiceOne Bank, Parcel: 411429353032, $940,000
MCGINNIS, Mark N. et al, ChoiceOne Bank, Ada Twp., $351,000
AUYER, Lance et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $453,500
RICH, Matthew R. et al, Northpointe Bank, Algoma Twp., $315,100
FREDRICKSON, Todd W. et al, TCF National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $575,000
COUP, Julie, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $350,000
DEMAAGD, Scott et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411432481002, $350,700
LINCOLN PROPERTIES LLC, Horizon Bank, Parcel: 410935454002, $750,000
HORKY, John K. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,400
JUMP, Dawn R., Colonial National Mortgage, Parcel: 411618400009, 420,375
CLINGERSMITH, David et al, USAA Federal Savings Bank, Rockford, $339,000
CLEGG, Ryan et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Algoma Twp., $408,500
BOYER, Jessica L. et al, Horizon Bank, Caledonia, $499,100
DRESEN, Scott D. et al, Old National Bank, Plainfield Twp., $300,001
VRUGGINK, Nicole L. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Caledonia, $508,800
BUCHTA, John et al, Lazic Investments LLC, Parcel: 411423340006, $335,000
TRAN, Hong et al, Independent Bank, Byron Twp., $303,500
VEREECKEN, Ryan et al, Neighborhood Loans, Courtland Twp., $316,000
WERRA, Michael et al, Finance of America Mortgage LL, Cannon Twp., $492,729
MERPI, Kaitlin et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $308,000
MCARLAND, John T., Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $439,500
LEWIS, Tyler et al, Neighborhood Loans, East Grand Rapids, $348,750
GODLEWSKI, Thomas R. Jr., Fifth Third Bank, Cascade Twp., $472,500
DORAN, David et al, CitiBank, East Grand Rapids, $805,000
MITCHELL, Christopher J., Benchmark Mortgage, Ada Twp., $510,400
REYELTS, Fredric A. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $510,400
SCARLATO, Mark F. Jr. et al, Northpointe Bank, Ada Twp., $300,000
VANDUINEN, Joshua et al, NBKC Bank, Byron Twp., $372,500
STRAUSS, Paul G. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $320,000
LEBSTER, Gregg et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $3,838,200
WESTGATE, Christopher et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $580,000
LEITER, Bradley J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Courtland Twp., $331,800
ELLIOTT, Brian et al, Mercantile Bank, Ada Twp., $925,000
BOONSTRA, Annelies et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Lowell, $402,000
BOWERS, Adam et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan, $356,800
SAGANSKI, Matthew J. et al, First United Credit Union, Plainfield Twp., $373,600
MCCONNELL, Douglas W. et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $419,400
GREGORY, Kane L., Northern Mortgage Services, Wyoming, $373,400
HILGER, Andrew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lowell, $427,500
HUBBELL, Colin J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cannon Twp., $486,000
ABBOTT, Matthew et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $747,000
LOBER, Joseph V. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, East Grand Rapids, $458,915
KAMINSKI, Brian et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, Cannon Twp., $356,000
BOS, Jack W. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Cascade Twp., $500,000
FENTZKE, Brian D. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Cascade Twp., $430,000
O’BRIEN, Andrew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Parcel: 411430252046, $344,000
LAFONTAINE, Jason J. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $325,000
KELLEY, Marc et al, Guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC, Plainfield Twp., $320,100
GREEN, Shari L. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cannon Twp., $324,000
ALBERTA, Kevin D. et al, Independent Bank, Gaines Twp., $310,000
DICKE, Karen M. et al, State Bank & Trust Co., East Grand Rapids, $510,400
CRITES, Donald J. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Byron Twp., $305,000
HAUSCH, Kevin M. et al, Huntington National Bank, Cascade Twp., $472,000
TRUPIANO TRUST, Guaranteed Rate, Gaines Twp., $510,400
VANDYK, Lee, Mutual Mortgage, Byron Twp., $468,444
SNEAD, Jon et al, Envoy Mortgage Ltd., Byron Twp., $350,000
SOMMERS, Jeffrey et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Byron Twp., $317,000
BERGHUIS, Joshua et al, TCF National Bank, Walker, $510,400
KERR, Troy et al, Primelending, Grattan Twp, $312,500
NUHAGIC, Almin, Flagstar Bank, Gaines Twp., $468,255
ARMSTRONG, Andrew T. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Grattan Twp., $320,500
VANDERLAAN, Kyle, Fifth Third Bank, Vergennes Twp., $324,000
HOLLERN, Richard J. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, East Grand Rapids, $376,000
RUSSELL, Kyle E. et al, Mercantile Bank, Byron Twp., $436,000
AURAND, Raven et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Parcel: 411409154007, $315,200
FAIRLESS TRUST, Interfirst Mortgage Co., Caledonia, $450,000
PETERS, Chad A. et al, Quicken Loans, Parcel: 411411202135, $328,000
FIELD, Matthew et al, JFQ Lending, East Grand Rapids, $353,100
ASSELTA TRUST, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $800,000
OTTENWELLER, Brian et al, Old National Bank, East Grand Rapids, $399,905
DAMICO, Nicholas G. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Caledonia, $313,750
MCALLISTER, Michael J. et al, Cardinal Financial Co., Cascade Twp., $377,000
WHEELER, Scott, United Bank, Cannon Twp., $389,600
LOWANDE, Thomas R. II et al, Eastbrook Homes, Cascade Twp., $433,100
CASE, Jayson, Neighborhood Loans, Plainfield Twp., $473,000
BENNETT, Austin J. et al, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Oakfield Twp., $329,000
ROEFER, Matthew et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $322,000
DEMETER, Brandon A. et al, PNC Bank, Byron Twp., $344,097
BOWEN, Joshua L. et al, Benchmark Mortgage, Walker, $381,900
VISSER, Heather et al, Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union, Ada Twp., $360,000
GERVILLE-REACHE, Quan et al, Macatawa Bank, Cascade Twp., $510,000
BURGESS, Justin et al, West Michigan Community Bank, Byron Twp., $360,000
SOWERS, Jennifer L. et al, Highpoint Community Bank, Parcel: 412329278010, $328,000
JOHNSON TRUST, West Michigan Community Bank, Algoma Twp., $314,000
CABRERA, Nicholas A. et al, Plus Relocation Mortgage LLC, Parcel: 411425102019, $475,750
FREEMAN, Joel E. et al, Level One Bank, Caledonia, $505,000
STACEY, Brian K. et al, Macatawa Bank, Parcel: 411128228043, $386,000
PERSCHBACHER, Scott et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411415401031, $360,000
KORHORN, Dale et al, Heartland Home Mortgage LLC, Courtland Twp., $428,000
VIDRO, Matt et al, Neighborhood Loans, Ada Twp., $389,500
SHARPS CREEK PROPERTIES LLC, Macatawa Bank, Byron Twp., $437,117
GREENDYK, Mark et al, Old National Bank, Cannon Twp., $343,000
SEEKELL, Alexander C. et al, Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $308,750
RUHIG, Kerry F. et al, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Algoma Twp., $332,000
IOCOBONI, Van M. et al, Independent Bank, Cannon Twp., $300,000
LAMER, Todd et al, Northern Mortgage Services LLC, Byron Twp., $365,750
MILLER, Matthew et al, Success Mortgage Partners, Algoma Twp., $307,546
PERROT, Eric et al, Neighborhood Loans, Gaines Twp., $335,200
OLMAN, Michael P. et al, Inlanta Mortgage, Plainfield Twp., $362,100
SCHULTHEISS, Ross et al, Northern Mortgage Services, Lowell, $386,400
MALEWITZ, Bernard, Mercantile Bank, East Grand Rapids, $697,438
CD HOLDINGS LLC, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Parcel: 411418334014, $416,535
TICHELAAR, Louis E. III et al, Fifth Third Bank, Rockford, $361,000
STEIN, Craig R. et al, Grand River Bank, Parcel: 411109277015, $400,000
HOLCOMB, Adam M. et al, Greenstone Farm Credit Services, Parcel: 410432100012, $460,000
BOREK, Andrew S. et al, Fifth Third Bank, Parcel: 411411477006, $429,300
PENNINGTON, Jack et al, Old National Bank, Cascade Twp., $337,500
CANNON, Larry C. et al, AAC Credit Union, Cannon Twp., $337,000
HARRIS, Zachariah S., Mercantile Bank, Cascade Twp., $348,650
BOWER, Neil et al, Quicken Loans, Byron Twp., $403,655
CO-PARTNERSHIPS FILED
Co-partnerships filed with the Kent County Clerk
ISLE ROYALE OUTFITTERS, 260 Belaire NE, Kathleen M. Zapletal, Alex J. Zapletal
COVENTANT KEEPERS MINISTRIES, 1645 Jefferson SE, Joyce A. Sanders, Robert C. Sanders
J&N MARKETING, 4487 McIntosh Court NW, Walker, Jason A. McCarty, Nicole D. Stahle
RIDGEWORKS, 7233 Northfield NE, Thomas J. Eisen, Barbara J. Eisen
TABLEBOWL, 6250 Rapidfall NE, Belmont, Ahmad Mahr, Teyrik Kahlik
TREELINE BERRIES, 7320 Baumhoff NW, Craig L. Wilson, Rick Cordes
ASSUMED NAMES FILED
Assumed names filed with the Kent County Clerk
BAKER COMPONENT CO., 3551 Four Mile NE, Andrew K. Bauer
BAR MAIDS, 1333 Northfield NE, Dominique Ogunseye
BROTHERS IN BLUE G.R., 8168 Jason Court SE, Philip M. Werkema
DELGADO BURKE WOODWORKS, 849 Maynard NW, Noreen A. Delgado
DIGITAL DESIGN BY TINA E., 2222 Five Mile NW, Tina Hoorn
E&A PAINTING, 180 Clements SE, Eduardo Castillo Granadero
ELECTRIC LABOR SOLUTIONS, 3694 Pine Park Court SW, Tyler Wallace
ENGELSMA BUILDING MAINTENANCE, 1310 Kenowa SW, Jonathan Engelsma
ERIN REINHOLTZ STUDIO, 10851 60th St. SE, Erin Reinholtz
GET IT BOY, 900 S. Division, Shaun Rushing
GOOD BUSINESS MOVERS, 1108 Elizabeth NW, Marcus K. Johnson
GRAND CITY NOTARY, 1003 Merritt SE, Aimee R. McGaffey
HR RECRUITING GROUP, 310 Summit NE, Rockford, Harry J. Demos Jr.
IBUILD CUSTOM, 9296 Alden Nash, Alto, Derek J. Strickland
INCOME TAX SERVICE, 2244 Plainfield NE, Connie J. Avery
INSTATEK SOLUTION, 4922 S. Division, Kentwood, Venant Ndungutse
J&J AUTO, 5350 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville, Jesse L. Groeinke
JADEN LANDSCAPES, 5940 West River, Belmont, Andrew A. Stuk
KEYSTONE FINANCIAL COACHING, 136 Kirtland, Mark Moerdyk
MEDTRUST, 8790 Laurel Ridge SE, Alto, Eric Joslyn
MONTEVERDE 2, 3437 Assumption NE, Jennifer Forsythe
OCTANT INSURANCE AGENCY, 5344 Plainfield NE, Ryan Baker
PAPA’S PLACE, 1347 Marshall SE, Janice Hilliard
SPECTRA TECH, 6638 Adaridge SE, Ada, Lynn G. Jasin
TREE EXPERTS, 8412 Division Court SE, Byron Center, Michael Kirkendoll
ABRACADABRA PAINTING, 222 Oakley Place NE, Christopher R. Mortensen
ACTUATE PERFORMANCE, 3242 Softwater Lake NE, Tito Rodriguez Jr.
AZTEC INK TATOOS, 3581 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, Ignacio Hernande Lopez
CERAMIC PRO REVOLUTION, 5000 Plainfield NE, Santos Alvarez
CHADWICK DYKSTRA WINDOW TINTING, 1648 Stilesgate SE, Chad Dykstra
CRM HOME IMPROVEMENT, 1225 Dale Court NE, Carl Murray
DRYWALL INSTALL, 5099 S. Division, Andre Anderson
EASTOWN COUNSELING, 1324 Lake Drive SE, Jennifer London
GARY’S AUTO FINISHING, 4860 N. Division, Comstock Park, Gary H. VandenToorn
GRAND RAPIDS ORTHOPEDICS, 5070 Cascade Road SE, Peter S. Vasui, D.O.
HARRIS ENTERPRISES, 1300 Braodmoor SE, Keith D. Harris
JAYWAVY ATTIRE, 827 Watkins SE, Tatina Clark Soule
KATHY WALTER BHSAI, 871 Collindale NW, Kathryn A. Walters
KIM’S KREATIONS & CUSTOM DESIGNS, 16677 Tyrone, Kent City, Kimberly S. Russo
MIA NICOLE DESIGN, 2750 Cotton SE, Mia VanHofwegen
MICHIGAN CABINET COATINGS, 4000 14 Mile NE, Rockford, Kyle Friesen
NANCI’S SALON, 4025 West River Drive NW, Comstock Park, Nanci A. Taylor
P&M CUSTOM METAL FABRICATION, 14633 White Pine Ridge Court, Cedar Springs, Kevin R. Gort
QUALITY INTERIORS, 2966 5th St., Shelbyville, Paul E. Walker Jr.
REMODELING WEST MICHIGAN, 217 Seward NW, Jason S. Holmes
SCRAP, ROOTS AND CANVAS WORKSHOP, 1667 Hawthorne Hills SE, Ada, Martha Nelson
SIMPLY CUTE STICKER CO., 4733 N. Breton Court SE, Eva N. Finley
SOULE’S BEAUTY SUPPLIES, 827 Watkins SE, Tatiana Clark Soule
STONE HILL COTTAGE BAKERY, 625 Sun Stone SW, Byron Center, Krystin DeWyse
SUPPORTINGBLACKS.COM, 1523 Cambridge SE, Gene L. Chilton
THON CONSTRUCTION, 921 Dorothy NW, Jason Thon
