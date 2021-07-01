Warner attorney joins NIA Centre board

Justin W. Stemple, a partner of Warner Norcross + Judd LLP’s Grand Rapids office, was appointed to the NIA Centre board of directors.

His one-year term at the nonprofit organization began this month. NIA Centre focuses on arts and entertainment, diversity, inclusion and racial equity, education, entrepreneurship and wealth-building, health care and research.

The Alma College graduate joins the NIA Centre board as it is launching efforts to place an African American Cultural Centre in Grand Rapids. The organization’s goal for the cultural center is for people of all ages to gather and inspire, build, transform and connect with each other.

Stemple leads Warner’s employee benefits/executive compensation practice group and serves on the firm’s management committee. He specializes in employee stock ownership plans, qualified retirement plans, nonqualified deferred compensation plans and executive compensation.

In addition to being a partner and attorney, Stemple is an adjunct faculty member at Grand Valley State University, where he teaches a course on employee benefits to students seeking a master’s degree in taxation or accounting. Stemple also is a member of the National Center for Employee Ownership and the ESOP Association, and speaks and writes on ESOPs and related issues.

Stemple earned his Bachelor of Arts from Alma College and his Juris Doctor from William & Mary in Virginia.