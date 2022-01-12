Women in Aviation chapter hosting career symposium

The Women in Aviation International Great Lakes Chapter will host a career conference next month in Battle Creek.

The organization said Tuesday, Jan. 11, it will host the fourth annual Women’s Aviation Career Symposium (WACS) Saturday, Feb. 19, at Western Michigan University’s College of Aviation at 237 N. Helmer Road in Battle Creek.

The event is a professional career conference for women only, designed to introduce women to aviation and promote networking, education and scholarships while building up the aviation community.

“It’s one thing to tell women to pursue their dreams; it’s another thing to help them get there,” said Helen Hagg, co-founder of WACS. “With industry experts, aviation panelists and scholarship dollars, our goal is to be a resource for women and provide them the tools to make their future in aviation possible.”

WACS is offering over $10,000 in scholarship funds for flight training, maintenance training, aerospace engineering and general aviation education. Applications are due Jan. 22. Women can apply here.

WACS attendees will be able to listen to panelists share their experiences in the field, explore different types of aircraft and tour the school, fly a Cirrus simulator and drones, and attend a job and resume workshop. In the exhibit hall, attendees can network with industry professionals and connect with aviation schools.

The event will end with a keynote speech from Allison McKay, CEO of Women in Aviation International, and the scholarship awards presentation.

Registration for the career conference is available online.

WACS was founded by three women aviators, Helen Hagg, Mary Poirier and Pam Tobin, all current or retired corporate pilots, to alleviate the industrywide pilot and mechanic shortage.

The Women in Aviation International Great Lakes Chapter is based in the mid-Michigan area.